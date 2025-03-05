Mumbai, March 5: A 47-year-old pathology lab owner in Thane's Badlapur has lost INR 42.35 lakh in a stock trading fraud, police confirmed on Wednesday, March 5. A case has been registered against unidentified persons and a probe has been launched.

The victim was contacted by an unidentified fraudster who lured him with promises of high returns on investments, the reports said. The scammer provided links to fake investment platforms, encouraging the victim to make transactions through them. Between June 2023 and November 2024, the victim transferred INR 42.35 lakh, believing the scheme was legitimate. What Is Online Share Trading Scam? Here’s How To Stay Safe After Fraudsters Dupe Pune Techie of INR 33.75 Lakh in Investment Fraud.

However, despite reassurances, no returns were received, and the fraudster stopped responding. Suspecting foul play, the victim filed a police complaint on Monday. An FIR has been registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act, and the Badlapur West police are investigating the case.

Authorities are analysing digital evidence, including the links and transaction records, to track down the perpetrator. Investigations are ongoing, and a larger syndicate may be behind the scam. Crypto Scam in Mumbai: Computer Dealer Cheated of INR 1 Crore After Being Lured To Invest in Crypto Trading via Telegram, Case Registered.

Police have warned the public to be cautious when investing in online trading platforms. Scams involving fake stock market schemes are on the rise, and experts advise verifying credentials before making any financial commitments.

