Mumbai, March 8: In a strongly worded judgment, the Rajasthan High Court has upheld the life imprisonment of a father convicted of repeatedly raping his minor daughter. The court dismissed the man's appeal, characterising the crime as a "profound betrayal" of the sacred familial bond and a gross violation of the constitutional guarantee of dignity and personal liberty. The division bench, comprising Justice Vinit Kumar Mathur and Justice Chandra Shekhar Sharma, emphasised that such offenses strike at the foundational values of society and familial trust.

Judicial Recognition of the Victim's Silence

A primary focus of the ruling was the court's empathetic stance on the delay in reporting the crime. The bench noted that it is "extremely difficult" for a 14-year-old child to gather the courage to lodge a complaint against a parent upon whom she depends for shelter and survival. ‘Consensual Teenage Relationships Not a Crime’: Rajasthan High Court Warns Against Misuse of POCSO Act, Says Indiscriminate Use Is Destroying Young Lives.

The justices opined that any initial non-disclosure or hesitation was natural, given the power dynamic. They ruled that such a delay does not weaken the prosecution's case, as the psychological and economic barriers faced by the victim were fully explained.

Video Evidence Shatters Defense Claims

The appellant attempted to challenge the conviction on several grounds, including an allegation of medical incompetence. He argued he was "incapable of committing s*xual intercourse" and suggested he was being framed due to his opposition to his daughter's intended marriage. However, the Court meticulously reviewed the evidence, including a pivotal video recorded by the daughter during one of the instances of assault. The bench noted that:

The defense failed to cross-examine the victim in detail regarding the video.

Under settled law, material points not challenged in cross-examination are presumed to be admitted.

The video evidence directly contradicted and dismantled the appellant's claim of physical incapability. ‘Pension Is a Right, Not a Bounty’: Rajasthan High Court Recognises ‘Nata Vivah’, Orders 24 Years of Family Pension Arrears.

Testimony Sufficient for Conviction, Says Rajasthan High Court

Relying on Supreme Court precedents, the High Court reiterated that a conviction can be based solely on the credible testimony of a victim. The bench described the daughter as a "wholly credible" witness whose sworn statements inspired full confidence. The Court dismissed the defense's arguments regarding "material contradictions", noting that minor inconsistencies in a witness's testimony are insufficient to reject their evidence if the core narrative remains unshaken.

