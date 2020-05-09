Air India Crew Involved in Repatriation Flights Should Stay Back in Delhi, Says Noida Police Commissioner

Delhi-Noida border (Photo Credits: PTI)

Noida, May 9: Noida Police Commissioner has written to national carrier Air India, requesting the airline to ensure that pilots and crew involved in repatriation flights should stay back in Delhi and complete 14-day quarantine before coming to Gautam Budh Nagar district. The letter asked Noida residents involved travelling in repatriation flights to stay back in Delhi and follow quarantine guidelines.

In a statement, Noida Police said: "A circular was issued by the MHA on May 1, and another by MoHFW on April 30. An SOP was further issued by MHA on May 5 on rules to be followed in the case of Indian nationals returning to India. Strictly following the sequence of Ministry orders issued in view of COVID-19, a letter was sent to MD Air India that any crew member involved in the travel should only be sent to Gautam Budh Nagar after following quarantine procedures as the district is in the red zone."

According to a report, Noida Police Commissioner wrote the letter to Air India Managing Director after consultation with the Noida administration and additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi. "Keeping in mind the safety of residents of Gautam Budh Nagar, we have requested Air India to consider that their crew members, if they are staying in the district and are going abroad on any of the flights, must consider the guidelines," Additional CP (crime) Sreeparna Ganguly was quoted as saying.

Reacting to the order, Air India said it will hamper functioning of the airline. "The entire country knows that crew of Air India is at the forefront of the COVID battle and involved in rescue work bravely. We have been sanctioned by the Ministry… The local administration order was issued even though we have been following protocol. This will come in the way of crucial work that is being undertaken by our fearless crew. Appropriate action will be taken," an Air India spokesperson told Indian Express.

Earlier, the Ghaziabad health department had issued an advisory asking doctors working in Delhi to stay back in the national capital. The advisory was withdrawn after the Indian Medical Association had objected to it.