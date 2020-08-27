Ahmedabad, August 27: In a tragic incident, two young girls were killed after wall of their neighbour's house collapsed in Gujarat on Thursday. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place in Nodhana village of the Bharuch district. The girls lost their lives when the wall of a neighbour's house collapsed on a 5-member-family in Nodhana. The deceased girls are 12 and 13-year-olds. The reason for the house collapse is yet to be ascertained.

Gujarat has been witnessing torrential rains over the last few days which has lead to water-logging and flood-like situations in several areas. The state has so far received 106.78 per cent of its annual average rainfall. According to reports, nearly 1,400 people were evacuated from inundated areas while 12 persons died in rain- related incidents in Gujarat so far. Flash Flood Warning Issued For Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa And Karnataka.

Here's the tweet:

#Gujarat: Two girls died when the wall of a neighbour's house collapsed on a 5-member-family in Nodhana village of the Bharuch district. The deceased are 12 & 13-year-olds. pic.twitter.com/xKDx7iyknU — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Earlier this week, reports informed that Gujarat has received over 90 percent of the average annual rainfall so far, more than half of it in August alone. Against 821 mm of average annual rainfall, the state till Friday had received 754.12 mm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Banaskantha, Valsad, Navsari and Kutch on August 29 and 30, and light to moderate rainfall at many places over the next five days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).