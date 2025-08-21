In a disturbing turn of events, a private MMS involving a young girl from Jalandhar, Punjab, has been leaked online, sparking anger and widespread chatter on social media. The internet has dubbed the scandalous case as “Uppal farm girl MMS leaked viral video” and subsequently, several keywords such as “tractor girl viral video,” “Uppal farm viral video original,” “Punjab tractor girl viral video,” “Uppal farm girl viral video,” “Uppal farm viral video,” and so on. So what is this case all about? The victim of alleged cybercrime at the hands of her fiancé reportedly sat down for an exclusive interview with a Punjabi YouTube channel titled Mitti, where she has narrated the ordeal at great length. Uppal Farm Girl Viral Leaked Video Case: Punjab State Women Commission Demands Action After 19-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Filmed by 2 Men in Jalandhar.

What is Uppal Farm Girl MMS Leaked Viral Video?

The "Uppal Farm Girl MMS Leaked Viral Video" refers to a controversial and non-consensual leakage of a private video involving a young Punjabi woman, who is popularly known as the Uppal Farm Girl. She had initially gained internet fame through her social media content showcasing modern farming techniques and her daily activities in her village. The leaked MMS video, which she claimed was made without her consent, was allegedly shared by her ex-fiancé, Prabh (Prabhjeet), who she accused of leaking the video after it was passed around among his friends and eventually went viral globally.

Watch Woman Share Disturbing Detail, Dealing With Blackmail Over MMS Leak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitti (ਮਿੱਟੀ) (@mitti_channel)

Is Uppal Farm Girl MMS Leaked Viral Video Original?

In the interview with Mitti YouTube channel, the victim claimed the videos going viral on social media were original. She said the blackmailing began on February 25 this year and that after months of blackmailing with her intimate clips, they were released and have now gone viral as “Uppal farm girl viral video,” “Punjabi tractor girl viral video,” “Punjab desi girl viral video,” and so on!

What Does The Police Have To Say About The Controversy?

The woman, whose fame stemmed from her iconic tractor-handling videos, approached the police with a formal complaint accusing her fiancé of violating her privacy by sharing the intimate clip without consent. Authorities in Jalandhar have taken swift cognisance of the case and initiated an investigation under relevant cybercrime provisions. According to the police findings, the girl met this man named Prabh on social media and soon became close. After the families got them engaged, they have also made some shocking revelations about her fiancé's friend, Inder, being involved in the case, too. This incident has sparked widespread attention and discussions about privacy and consent in the digital age.

Watch Police Make Shocking Revelations in 'Uppal Farm Girl MMS Leaked Viral Video' Case

Punjab State Women’s Commission Has Taken Note of The Scandal

Additionally, the Punjab State Women’s Commission has stepped in on its own accord, taking suo motu action and ordering authorities to furnish a comprehensive report within 48 hours. The Commission highlighted the seriousness of the violation, emphasising that the leak not only impacts the individual’s dignity but also raises broader concerns around digital safety and personal autonomy.

Officials are appealing to the public to show restraint and not share the video further, warning that dissemination of such intimate material is a criminal offense under current cyber laws. The case now serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for awareness, robust digital safeguards, and legal protection to prevent misuse of personal content.

