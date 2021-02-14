Kurnool, February 14: In a tragic incident, at least 14 people were killed after a bus and a truck collided on Sunday morning in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district. Four people also reportedly sustained injuries in the accident. The incident took place at the national highway 44 near Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 3 Dead, 6 Injured After Car Hits a Lorry Near Takkellapadu Village.

The injured were immediately evacuated to Government General Hospital. The exact cause of the incident is still not known. According to a report published in NDTV, there were 18 people on the bus at the time of the accident. The tragic incident took place at 4 am at Veldurti Mandal. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 6 Dead After Van Overturns While Returning From Wedding.

Tweet by ANI:

Andhra Pradesh: 13 people killed, 4 injured in a collision between a bus and a truck near Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal, Kurnool district in the early morning hours; injured admitted to Government General Hospital pic.twitter.com/Ve1hHqTBkZ — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

The driver of the bus also died. According to the report, the group was travelling from Madanapalle in Chittoor district to Ajmer in Rajasthan. Police launched an investigation to find out the case the exact cause which led to the accident.

