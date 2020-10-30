Andhra Pradesh, October 30: In a tragic incident, six people died after their van overturned in Thantikonda village of East Godavari district on Thursday night. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. The van, that was returning from a wedding, was carrying 15 people. More details on this are awaited.

In a similar tragic incident on Thursday, six students died when they went swimming in a stream near Vasantavada village in Velerupadu Mandal of West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan condoled the loss of lives of the students. The incident took place when few of the families of the deceased had gone for a picnic near the Pedavagu stream located close to Vasantavada village. Andhra Pradesh: 3 Killed on Way to Visakhapatnam to Attend Funeral of Crane Crash Victim.

6 People dead After Van Overturned in East Godavari District

According to another report on road accidents compiled by the Union ministry of road transport and highways, nearly 70 percent of all road accident fatalities in Andhra Pradesh have been due to over-speeding. There have been more than 8,000 lives lost in accidents over the past 1 year.

