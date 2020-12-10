Andhra Pradesh, December 10: In a tragic incident, three people died, six were injured after a car hit a lorry near Takkellapadu village in Krishna district. More details about the incident are awaited.

In a similar incident which took place on Wednesday, four members of a family from Badangpet near Hyderabad died in a road accident on the National Highway 167 at Gudigandla near Makthal in Narayanpet district. Rajasthan Road Accident: 10 Dead After Bus Collides With Truck on NH-11 Near Bikaner.

The car in which they were travelling overturned allegedly due to overspeeding and crashed. The driver of the car survived with injuries.

The child belonging to the family also survived, while the four adults in the car died in the tragedy.  In another incident, thirteen persons of a marriage party suffered injuries when a car hit an auto in which they were travelling, at Gouravaram village in the district.

