Andhra Pradesh, December 10: In a tragic incident, three people died, six were injured after a car hit a lorry near Takkellapadu village in Krishna district. More details about the incident are awaited.

In a similar incident which took place on Wednesday, four members of a family from Badangpet near Hyderabad died in a road accident on the National Highway 167 at Gudigandla near Makthal in Narayanpet district. Rajasthan Road Accident: 10 Dead After Bus Collides With Truck on NH-11 Near Bikaner.

The car in which they were travelling overturned allegedly due to overspeeding and crashed. The driver of the car survived with injuries.

Andhra Pradesh: Three persons dead, six injured after a car hit a lorry near Takkellapadu village in Krishna district — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

The child belonging to the family also survived, while the four adults in the car died in the tragedy. In another incident, thirteen persons of a marriage party suffered injuries when a car hit an auto in which they were travelling, at Gouravaram village in the district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).