Mumbai, June 11: BJP leader and Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya is a man on a mission. The 50-year-old politician is not only aiming to shed the excess flab to get fit and healthy but also to earn funds for the development of his Lok Sabha constituency, which was promised by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In February this year, Gadkari challenged the first-time MP to lose weight and receive more funds from his ministry in order to undertake development works in Ujjain parliamentary constituency.

BJP MP from Ujjain @bjpanilfirojiya is on a mission to shed excess flab, not just to become fit, but also to fund the development of his Lok Sabha constituency as promised by Union Minister @nitin_gadkari @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/t7qv7K0FAB — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 11, 2022

Back then, Firojiya weighed 127 kg, however, after accepting Gadkari's proposal the Ujjain MP has lost around 15 kg. The BJP MP is now aiming to cut excess flab in order to go under 100 kg.

While throwing the weight loss challenge at the first-time MP, Gadkari had said, "Anil Firojiya is constantly demanding budget for development from me. I have given him a condition, I was 135 kg. Now I weigh 93 kg. I showed him my old photo. People do not recognize me. That's why I will give 1,000 crore rupees for the development of Ujjain for as many kilos as you lose, just lose your weight. I will tell you how to do it."

Ujjain BJP MP ⁦@bjpanilfirojiya⁩ accepts fitness challenge by union minister ⁦@nitin_gadkari⁩ . Promised ₹1000 Cr for reduction of each one kg! ⁦@News18India⁩ ⁦@raydeep⁩ https://t.co/DOmYYK2d4s — Manoj Sharma (@ManojSharmaBpl) June 8, 2022

Talking about Gadkari's promise, Firojiya said, "Gadkari Ji announced from the stage that every one kg weight cut by me will result in his ministry sanctioning Rs 1,000 crore for my parliamentary constituency. We have already got around 6,000 crores so I'll meet him during monsoon session and will remind him of his promise."

The Ujjain MP took the challenge and sought help from Ayurveda experts from Nagpur, who gave him a detailed diet plan. Besides diet, the minister was also asked to engage in 2-3 hours of physical workout daily. With the help of diet and workout, the minister also engaged in cycling and swimming which helped him to lose about 15 kg.

Firojiya also said that every week he receives Panchkarma therapy from Ayurvedic experts. The minister devotedly follows his diet and makes it a point to work out every day. At present, the minister who weighs 112 kg aims to bring down his weight to under 100 kg.

