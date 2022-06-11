In a shocking incident, top fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead at her residence in Banjara Hills in Telangana. Circle Inspector said that the police have seized a carbon monoxide cylinder from her bedroom. "A case is being registered under the section of suspicious death," he said.

Check tweet:

Top fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead at her residence in Banjara Hills, Telangana, says police Police seized a carbon monoxide cylinder from her bedroom. A case is being registered under the section of suspicious death: Circle Inspector (Image source: FB) pic.twitter.com/e3MetX6qKj — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

