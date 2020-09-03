Karnataka, September 3:Appaji Gowda, JD(S) leader and former MLA from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga, Appaji Gowda died at the age of 67 on Wednesday night. He had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital after developing chest pain.

Last month, B Sathyanarayana, the Janata Dal (Secular) MLA from the Sira assembly constituency in Karnataka died after a prolonged illness. The 69-year-old legislator was suffering for a long time from chronic liver disease. Pramod Sawant Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goa CM Opts For Home Isolation.

As the COVID-19 increased in India, there has been a jump in the number of politicians also contracting coronavirus. Last month, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus. Yediyurappa was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors.

On Wednesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that he tested positive for coronavirus. He even mentioned that he is asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation.

