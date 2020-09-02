Panaji (Goa), September 2: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. He even mentioned that he is asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. Apart from this, Sawant appealed to the people -- who have come in my close contact with him -- to take the necessary precautions.

Informing about his health condition, the Goa CM took to Twitter and wrote, "I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions." India Reports 78,357 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Nears 38 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 66,333.

Here's what Goa CM said:

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare statistics, there are 3,962 active COVID-19 cases in Goa, while 13,850 recovered. Meanwhile, 194 people have died in the state.

