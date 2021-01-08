New Delhi, January 8: In a cabinet meeting held today, the Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to procure 18 advanced ventilators for the ICUs of the Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital of the Delhi government. Under the leadership of CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has been at the forefront of improving the healthcare infrastructure in Delhi, and the addition of these advanced ventilators is a stepping stone in this direction.

Shri Satyendar Jain said, "It is with great delectation that I inform that the proposal to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital has been approved under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri. Arvind Kejriwal. This addition to the existing capacity will enable us to provide medical treatment to a larger number of patients in the future."

The Chief Ministers' Office tweeted the decision saying, "In a cabinet meeting held today, the Delhi Cabinet has decided to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital."

The Delhi Cabinet has also decided to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital. — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) January 8, 2021

The decision has been taken to increase the facilities and medical infrastructure in the Delhi government hospitals to ensure better medical treatment for the people of Delhi.