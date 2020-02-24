Arvind Kejriwal Urges Amit Shah to Restore Law and Order amid CAA Clashes

File image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 24: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to "restore law and order" as tension continued to simmer in a northeast Delhi area that has been witnessing clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups since Sunday.

"Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

"I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order and ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Fresh clashes between the pro and anti Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) demonstrators broke out in Delhi again in less than 24 hours, as incidents of firing and arson were reported in Maujpur area of northeast Delhi on Monday afternoon.

Tension continued to prevail in the area as another bout of stone-pelting between pro- and anti-CAA groups was reported, with people running helter-skelter even as police tried to bring the situation under control.

The latest incident of stone-pelting came after eyewitnesses earlier said that there was stone-pelting from the crematorium side in the area.

The Delhi Metro, meanwhile, has announced the closure of the entrance and exit gates of the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station.

A large number of anti-CAA protesters had gathered outside Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi on Saturday night.The protesters blocked road no. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.