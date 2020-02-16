Arvind Kejriwal's Wax Statue Installed at Prabhakar Museum in Ludhiana; See Pic

Arvind Kejriwal's Wax Statue (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ludhiana, February 16: A wax statue of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been installed at Prabhakar Wax Museum in Punjab's Ludhiana. The development comes after the Aam Aadmi Party romped to a magnificent victory in the Delhi Assembly election winning 62 out of 70 seats in the Assembly for a second time after its 2015 sweep of 67 seats.

Kejriwal is all set to be sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister with his Cabinet at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today. The sculptor of the statue said Kejriwal has won for the third time because the leader has fulfilled the promises made to the people.

Arvind Kejriwal's Wax Statue:

"People want prosperity for the country and Arvind Kejriwal has given it to them. He has convinced the people with his work -- not only to the citizens of Delhi but to the entire nation," said Sunil Prabhakar, sculptor and owner of the wax museum.

"I have been making statues for a long time. I have also made statues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi. I have made 65 statues till now," he added. Prabhakar said the statue is a way of congratulating Kejriwal for his win.

"I was overwhelmed on seeing his determination and dedication towards the nation. This is a way of congratulating him for his win," Prabhakar said. An Aam Aadmi Party worker Punit Shani present at the museum welcomed the idea of a statue, saying: "I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal for the massive win and it has proved that people have accepted him as a leader. Installing a statue is a great idea and I appreciate the makers for this. We also wish him more success in life."

The Kejriwal-led AAP won the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday with a clear majority of 62 seats with the main contender BJP bagging eight seats, better than its tally of three in 2015, and the Congress failing to open its account just like in the last election.