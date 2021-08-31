New Delhi, August 31: In a major setback to Asaram Bapu, who is undergoing life imprisonment for raping the minor, the Supreme Court today dismissed his plea seeking temporary suspension of sentence to pursue medical treatment. Asaram Bapu moved the Supreme Court seeking bail for his medical treatment at an ayurveda centre, after the Rajasthan High Court had dismissed the bail application. However, the top court also refused bail to him. Supreme Court Stays Gujarat HC Order Granting Two-Week Furlough to Rape Convict Narayan Sai.

While dismissing Asaram's plea, Justice Indira Banerjee said: "Sorry in this sort of a situation, taking an overall view, It's not an ordinary crime at all. You'll get all your ayurvedic treatment in jail. Mr Singh is assuring us that he'll get the treatment. Continuing ayurvedic treatment is not a problem. We'll direct the jail authorities to take care that ayurvedic treatment is granted." Asaram Bapu Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Alleging that Asaram was not getting proper ayurvedic treatment in jail, his counsel R Basant told the apex court that his client was only asking for an interim bail for two months. "Mercy is all that I'm asking for," said senior advocate Basant. The father of the child rape victim had opposed Asaram's bail plea, apprehending that his daughter and his family could be killed if he was released on bail.

"Recently also, the applicant herein has been threatened by the followers/henchmen of the petitioner and shockingly the State of Uttar Pradesh has reduced security of the applicant and his family, and they are again very vulnerable to murderous attacks by the followers/henchmen of the petitioner," the victim's father had said.

"10 eyewitnesses have been attacked and 3 of them died and in all likelihood the petitioner, if granted bail, will organise revenge killing of the child rape victim and her family and of the rape victim and eyewitnesses pending at Surat, Gujarat," he had added. The Rajasthan government had also opposed his bail, stating that he wants to change the place of his custody under the guise of seeking medical treatment.

