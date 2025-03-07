The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested Ashish Bhalla, the promoter of the WTC Group of Companies, in connection with a large-scale real estate fraud case. Bhalla was taken into custody by the ED’s Gurugram Zonal Office on March 6 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The case involves WTC Faridabad Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and other entities accused of defrauding investors of over INR 1,000 crore. Following his arrest, Bhalla was presented before the Special Court in Gurugram, which has granted the ED six days of custody for further investigation. Authorities allege that Bhalla and his associates lured investors with promises of lucrative real estate projects, but the funds were misused instead of being utilized for their intended purposes. The ED is now probing the money trail to uncover the full extent of financial irregularities. Luxury Cars, High-End Real Estate, Private Jets: Which Are the Most Preferred Assets for Next-Gen Rich Indians?

