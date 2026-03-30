Mumbai, March 30: Social media platforms are currently witnessing a surge in manipulated media related to the ongoing investigation into self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. These AI-generated "Ashok Kharat" video clips, which often lead users to malicious "full video" download links, are designed to steal personal data. Kharat, who is currently in jail, is accused of sexually exploiting women in the name of rituals.

Following the arrest of Ashok Kharat on March 17, 2026, social media has been inundated with various short clips purportedly showing "objectionable" acts performed by the accused with several women. While the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already seized devices containing dozens of authentic videos involving several victims, a new wave of deepfake content has emerged.

These AI-generated clips are often lower quality and use sensationalist captions such as "full video" and "Part 16" to bait viewers. Many of these videos are being weaponised by cybercriminals to capitalise on the public’s curiosity regarding the high-profile case. Who Is Ashok Kharat? Wife, Family and Background of the Nashik Astrologer Accused of S*xual Exploitation.

Ashok Kharat AI Videos

Ashok Kharat AI-Generated Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ashok Kharat AI-Generated Video Clip (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Ashok Kharat Full Video' Links: A Gateway for Scams

The most significant threat to the public is the proliferation of links claiming to provide access to the "full uncensored video." These links, often found in the comments sections of Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and WhatsApp groups, typically direct users to third-party websites or prompt the download of unknown ".apk" files. Ashok Kharat and Rupali Chakankar Viral Video Searches: A Mirror to a Voyeuristic Society.

Cybersecurity analysts warn that clicking these links can lead to:

Phishing Attacks: Stealing login credentials for social media or banking apps.

Malware Installation: Infecting devices with spyware that monitors keystrokes and private messages.

Identity Theft: Harvesting personal information under the guise of "age verification."

Protecting Yourself Online

You must exercise caution and follow these safety protocols:

Do Not Click: Avoid any link promising "exclusive" or "full" footage of the Kharat case.

Report Content: Use platform reporting tools to flag suspicious videos or scam links.

Verify Sources: Rely on established news outlets for updates rather than viral social media posts.

Ashok Kharat Case

The SIT, led by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, is currently probing eight FIRs against Kharat involving allegations of sexual assault, extortion, and black magic. Investigations revealed that Kharat allegedly used technology, including remote-control snakes, to fake "miracles" and exploit followers.

The Maharashtra government has confirmed that while legitimate evidence has been recovered from Kharat’s associates, official efforts are being made to remove all objectionable material from public platforms to protect the identity of the survivors.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).