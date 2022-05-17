Guwahati, May 17: For the past few days, normal life has taken a hit as flash floods and landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall have lashed Assam. Lakhs of people in the region have been affected due to extreme weather conditions. According to ANI, 3 people, including a child from the Cachar district, are missing since Sunday, while earlier on Saturday, three people, including a woman, were reported dead in landslides in the Haflong of the Dima Hasao district.

Reportedly, landslides, heavy downpours, and waterlogging have resulted in huge damage to the state infrastructure such as railway tracks, bridges, and roads. A major bridge in the Dima Hasao district was washed away and road and rail links were cut off as heavy rain and flooding with landslides continued in the region. According to local media reports, Dima Hasao district has been completely cut off due to landslides and a breakdown of communication channels, adding that all roads and railways leading to Haflong have been blocked since May 15. Assam Floods: Flood Situation Worsens in Bherbheri Area, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

North East region needs urgent attention. Heavy downpours swept away old bridge-Assam’s Dima Hasao district (earlier North Cachar Hills dist) & @IMDWeather has issued Orange alert for #Assam @himantabiswa @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/jdPjioftH9 — rahul shrivastava (@Rahulshrivstv) May 17, 2022

Here Are Latest Updates From Flood-Hit Assam:

Nearly 2,02,385 people across 24 districts including Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Dima-Hasao have been affected by the flood situation in the state. 7 people have lost their lives so far in floods & landslides, a report by ASDMA. Meanwhile, PTI reported that nearly 222 villages under 15 revenue circles are affected and around 10321.44 hectares of cultivated land have submerged under floodwaters. Assam Floods: Three Dead, Nearly 25,000 People Affected.

The district administration has set up 55 relief camps and 12 distribution centres where 32,959 flood-affected people are taking shelter, PTI reported.

The flood situations are expected to get worse as the water level of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat and Kopili river in the Kampur area in the Nagaon district.

Northeast Frontier Railway successfully completed the evacuation of all the stranded passengers on Monday. Around 1600 railway passengers were stranded at Ditokcherra station, and nearly 2800 passengers stranded in the Haflong region were rescued yesterday. Assam Floods: Evacuation of Trains Stranded in Haflong Completed, More Than 57,000 Hit.

According to PTI, landslides have been reported from New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion, and Lodi Pangmoul villages affecting thousands of people in the region.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas as the heavy rainfall wreak havoc in Assam.

