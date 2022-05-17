The flood situation worsened in the Bherbheri area of Assam on Tuesday. The rescue operations by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and fire services are underway. Reportedly, at least 5 people have died, and around 2 lakh people have been affected in 20 districts of Assam amid the heavy downpour and eventual floods in the state.

Watch Video:

#Watch Hojai, Assam| Flood situation worsens in Bherbheri area of Assam, rescue operations by SDRF & fire services underway pic.twitter.com/YNCemgqLKL — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

