Rajkot, September 20: A Secure Value Agency employee ended his life at his house, days after he was interrogated in connection with cash theft from an ATM in Gujarat's Rajkot city. Secure Value Agency has the contract to fill cash in Bank of Baroda's ATMs.

Last week, Jaypuri and two other staff members had filled Rs 25 lakh in the ATM. On September 15, the bank learnt that Rs 17 lakh were stolen from the ATM and its Chief Manager Pintu Misa lodged a complaint in this regard.

While going through CCTV footage, police noticed a masked man opened the ATM using the code numbers and stole the cash. As the ATM code number was only with Jaypuri Goswami and two other employees Mayursinh Zala and Mayur Bagda, police called Jaypuri for interrogation. Jaypuri's mother Reenaben Goswami alleged that her son committed suicide on Monday night because of police torture. Telangana Shocker: Biker Dies in Khammam After Unidentified Man Takes Lift From Motorcycle Rider and Injected Poison.

She told local media that her husband accompanied Jaypuri to Jasdan police station, where the police on duty thrashed and tortured him. He was tortured despite telling the police that he has only one kidney and had recently undergone a surgery, she alleged.

Reenaben is demanding action against all police personnel present in the Jasdan police station on September 16. Police Inspector P A Zala, refuting allegations of police torture, has cited Jaypuri's postmortem that has confirmed nil torture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2022 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).