Lucknow, August 20: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy from Sujatganj Bela village in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun died of rabies on Monday, August 18, nearly a month after a stray dog licked an open wound on his leg. The incident sparked panic among the locals, prompting 30 scared locals to get an anti-rabies vaccine.

According to the Times of India report, the child, Mohd Adnan, was injured while playing outside when a stray dog approached and licked his bleeding wound. Unaware of the potential danger, the family did not seek medical attention or administer a rabies vaccine at the time. As per the report, the family first noticed symptoms on August 16 when the boy reportedly began showing a fear of water and started panting with his tongue out. Stray Dog Menace in Karnataka: 4-Year-Old Davanagere Girl Dies of Rabies at Bengaluru Hospital Months After Dog Bite.

Minor Boy Dies After Stray Dog Licks His Open Wound in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun

The boy's condition deteriorated rapidly on August 18. The family rushed him to the hospital, but he sadly passed away. The boy’s father, Mohd Anees, a farmer, said, “We never imagined a simple dog lick could be fatal. Had we known, we would have taken him to the hospital immediately.”

Dr Prashant Tyagi, Medical Superintendent of Budaun District Hospital, underlined the critical importance of immediate medical action in such cases. “Dog bites, and even licks on open wounds, should never be ignored. Rabies is almost always fatal if not treated promptly. If a dog, cat, or monkey bites or licks an open wound, the victim should immediately begin the rabies vaccination series.” Dog Attack in Pune: Stray Dog With Suspected Rabies Bites 17 People in Indapur, Panic As Hospital Lacked Anti-Rabies Serum (Watch Video).

In a similar incident, a four-year-old girl who was mauled by a street dog earlier this year died of rabies while undergoing treatment at the Bengaluru hospital. The child was battling rabies for nearly four months and was being treated at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH), Bengaluru. The victim, Khadeera Banu, passed away on Sunday, hospital director Dr Sanjay KS said.

