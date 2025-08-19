Udupi, August 19: A four-year-old girl from Karnataka's Davanagere who had been battling for her life for nearly four months after a brutal stray dog attack, tragically died of rabies on Sunday, August 18, at a Bengaluru hospital. The girl was undergoing treatment for rabies after she was bitten by a rabid dog in April. However, her condition worsened in August.

The victim, identified as Khadeera Banu, was mauled by a stray dog on April 27 while playing outside her home in Shastri Layout. The dog viciously bit her on the face and multiple parts of her body, leaving her critically injured. She was initially treated in Davanagere before being shifted to Bengaluru’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) for advanced care. Hubballi Dog Attack: 3-Year-Old Girl Mauled by 2 Stray Dogs on Street, Dragged and Bitten As She Screams for Help; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Doctors at IGICH confirmed that Khadeera was showing signs of rabies upon arrival. “We conducted three tests, including a CSF fluid analysis, all of which returned positive. At the time, she was stable and discharged for home care,” said Dr Keshav, the treating physician, The Times of India reported.

However, her condition took a severe turn in August. She was readmitted in a near-comatose state with what doctors diagnosed as “dumb rabies”, a paralytic form of the disease. Despite emergency treatment, Khadeera succumbed to the infection by noon on August 18. Chicken and Egg Rice for Strays: BBMP Rolls Out INR 2.8 Crore 'Kukkir Tihar' Plan To Serve Meat-Based Meals To Stray Dogs Across 8 Zones in Bengaluru.

Khadeera’s parents, her father a street vendor and her mother a homemaker, said they had spent nearly INR 8 lakh on her treatment. However, IGICH officials clarified that their treatment charges were minimal. “Even with extended ICU care, the total bill would not exceed INR 70,000. The reported expenses likely include travel, rent, and private consultations,” Dr Keshav said.

Between January and August 2025 alone, the state recorded over 2.8 lakh dog bite cases and 26 suspected rabies deaths, according to the State Surveillance Unit’s infectious disease report.

