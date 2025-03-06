Balaghat, March 6: A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat, where a 20-year-old NEET aspirant, Satyam Katre, attacked his parents with an iron rod after they asked him to stop using his mobile phone. His mother, Pratibha Katre, succumbed to injuries during treatment, while his father, Kishore Katre, remains critical in ICU.

Satyam, the only child of two government teachers, had developed an extreme mobile addiction. On Monday night, a confrontation with his father over excessive phone use led him to a violent outburst. After the attack, he called his relatives and police, calmly admitting to his actions. Authorities arrested him the same night, seized his phone, and sent it for forensic analysis. Online Gaming Addiction: Teen Boy Consumes Poison As Debts Pile Up Due to Mobile Games Addiction in Uttarakhand, Dies.

Villagers described Satyam as reserved, often engrossed in his phone. He had briefly attended NEET coaching in Kota but returned home after four months. His parents, dedicated to his education, had high aspirations for him. Odisha Shocker: Youth Kills Parents, Sister for Opposing Online Game Addiction in Jagatsinghpur District.

Experts compare mobile addiction to substance abuse, affecting the brain’s reward centers similarly. Consultant psychiatrist Dr Satyakant Trivedi emphasised that such behavioral addiction should be seen as a mental health disorder rather than just indiscipline.

Police have registered a case and will add further charges following Pratibha’s death. Investigations continue into the content Satyam consumed on his phone.

