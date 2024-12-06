Rudrapur, December 6: In a shocking incident in Uttarakhand, an 18-year-old Class 12 student died after consuming poison at his home in Adarsh Colony, Rudrapur, on Tuesday night. The teenager reportedly struggled with a yearlong online gaming addiction, borrowing money to gamble on games and accumulating significant debt.

The boy's family, unaware of the extent of his addiction, confronted him recently when they noticed behavioral changes, including withdrawal and distress, reported TOI. Despite promising to stop, he continued gaming secretly. "We didn't know he was borrowing money," his uncle said, adding that the family only discovered his debts shortly before his death. Online Game Addiction Disturbs Boy's Mental Balance in Rajasthan's Alwar, Victim Suffers Severe Tremors, Gives Up Food After Being Addiction to PUBG and Free Fire-Like Games (Watch Video).

On Tuesday, the teenager consumed poison and was rushed to the district hospital in Rudrapur. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to Sushila Tiwari Hospital (STH) in Haldwani, where he died during treatment. Surat Shocker: Drunk Rehab Manager Brutally Thrashes Addicts Seeking Help With Sticks at De-Addiction Centre in Gujarat; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

A post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday, and the body was handed over to the family. No formal complaint has been registered yet, with Rudrapur SHO Manoj Raturi stating, "We have not received any complaint regarding this case."

The tragedy has left the family in shock, renewing calls for stricter regulations and increased awareness about the dangers of online gaming addiction.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).