Ballia Shocker: Bride Elopes With Lover Hours Before Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, FIR Registered

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A wedding ceremony in the Bairia area of Ballia district was upended on Tuesday when the 20-year-old bride eloped with her lover just eight hours before the wedding procession was scheduled to arrive. The incident has left both families in shock and led to the filing of a formal police complaint, as reported in Dainik Jagran. The woman was set to marry a man from a village in the Bheldi area of Chhapra district, Bihar. As final preparations were underway for the arrival of the groom’s party, the bride’s sudden disappearance turned the festive atmosphere into one of chaos and distress.

According to family members, the woman left her home on Tuesday morning accompanied by her paternal aunt (bua), claiming she needed to visit a beauty parlor for bridal makeup. While they were in the local market, the woman managed to slip away from her aunt unnoticed. After an unsuccessful search of the market, the aunt returned home to inform the family that the bride-to-be had gone missing. Aligarh Shocker: Woman Elopes With Daughter’s Fiancé Days Before Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Takes Jewellery and Cash.

Search and Legal Action

Suspecting involvement from a local acquaintance, the family reached the residence of a young man in Chai Chhapra. Upon arrival, they found that the youth and his family members had also disappeared, and his mobile phone was switched off.

The woman’s family initially attempted to resolve the matter by appealing to the youth's extended relatives to return their daughter, citing the family's honor. However, when these efforts proved futile, they approached the authorities. UP: Bride Elopes With Brother-in-Law Just 24 Hours After Wedding While Groom Steps Out To Buy Paan in Hamirpur.

The Bairia police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the youth from Chai Chhapra based on the family's complaint. "An FIR has been lodged, and we have initiated an investigation into the matter," said Station House Officer (SHO) RP Singh. "Efforts are being made to locate the woman and the individual involved."

The incident has become a significant talking point in the region. The bride's family expressed profound devastation, noting that all arrangements—including catering and guest accommodations—had been completed. They stated that while they are deeply hurt by the social embarrassment, their primary focus remains on bringing their daughter home safely.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).