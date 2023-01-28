Mumbai, January 28: Banking services across the country were likely to take a hit next week after the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) had called for a two-day nationwide bank strike on January 30 and 31. Now, reports suggest that the bank strike has been called off. The decision was taken on Friday after united forum of banks unions held a meeting with various stakeholders in Mumbai.

According to a report in Business Standard, another round of talks will be held on January 31 between the Indian Banks Association (IBA) and the bank unions in order to solve the issues after the bank strike has been called off. The decision to call off the bank strike was taken after the UFBU had a meeting with the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner. Trade Unions' Body Calls for Two-day Bank Strike from Jan 30.

Why Was the Bank Strike Called For?

The United Forum of Bank Unions had called for a two-day bank strike on January 30 and 31 in order to press for their various demands including 11th wage settlement of bank employees. Other demands included five-day work week instead of a six-day, updation of pension, recruiting more employees and solving other pending issues.

Mahesh Mishra, State Convenor of United Forum of Bank Unions said that since the last 28 months they were trying to resolve the issues, however, there was no positive response from the Indian Banks' Association, following which a bank strike call was taken. Around 10 lakh employees and officers of banks across the country were supposed to participate in the two-day bank strike called by UFBU. United Forum of Bank Unions Calls for 2-day Strike on Jan 30-31.

Earlier, the State Bank of India (SBI) had informed customers about services at branches likely to be affected due to the two-day nationwide bank strike.

