Karnataka, July 14: Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation suspended bus services from July 15 to July 21 in view of lockdown in Bengaluru Metropolitan area, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. The corporation will operate essential services for permitted activities. The timings for the buses for people in the essential services would be from 7 am till evening 7 pm.

In these buses, the general public will not be allowed to board the bus. Only people belonging to the essential sector will be allowed to use the buses, but carrying a photo identity card is mandatory. The crew will also have to follow safety precautions, like using hand sanitisers, face mask. It has been strictly mentioned that if all the seats in the buses are occupied, then passengers shouldn't board the bus. Bengaluru Metro: 80 Labourers Working on Nagavara - Gottigere Lane of Namma Metro Phase 2 Test Positive For Coronavirus.

Check SOPs:

Karnataka: Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation suspends bus services from July 15 to July 21 in view of lockdown in Bengaluru Metropolitan area, Bengaluru Urban & Bengaluru Rural districts. The corporation to operate essential services for permitted activities. pic.twitter.com/Svgoo5CeAD — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases. The lockdown will start from 8 pm today for the next seven days. Imposing strict restrictions, the state government said all essential shops barring pharmacies will shut down for the duration of the movement ban.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).