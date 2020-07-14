Bengaluru, July 14: Over 80 labourers working on the Nagavara - Gottigere lane of Namma Metro phase two, have tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka. According to a Deccan Herald report, the outbreak was discovered after more than 200 labourers in a labour camp were subjected to the Covid-19 test by the contractor Larsen and Toubro (L&T). The authorities informed that the infected have been taken to isolation centres and other precautionary measures are being followed

In another similar news, the East-West Metro tunnelling work in Kolkata was stalled after more than 20 workers tested positive for coronavirus. Reportedly, the tunnelling work for the Metro project had resumed on June 19, but now the virus has once again stalled the project.

After 20 workers were found positive, 175 people employed with contractors ITD Cementation, General Consultants and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC), the agency implementing the Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake’s Sector-V through the Hooghly riverbed, underwent swab tests for coronavirus.

