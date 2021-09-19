Bengaluru, September 19: Two youths were held for allegedly attacking a man for going with a woman of their community on his bike here, a police officer said on Sunday. "A video of the assault on a bike rider for travelling along with a woman of different faith went viral on social media. In this connection a case has been registered in the Suddaguntepalya police station. Police swiftly acted on this and arrested two people within 12 hours," the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru North East Division said in a statement.

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai too reacted to the incident which took place on Friday night. "In connection with the case of assault on a man travelling with a woman of different faith, @BlrCityPolice has acted swiftly, identified, secured 2 accused persons, registered case & legal action is initiated. My Govt deals with such incidents with an iron hand," he tweeted.

According to police, one of the accused had shot the video of the incident and later made it viral on social media.

In the video, the duo was seen assaulting and abusing a man for "daring" to take a woman of their community on a ride on his bike. The duo then forced the woman to give them the phone number of her husband and then called and abused him for being 'impotent' for letting his wife roam around with a man from another community. They also forced her to get down from the bike, police sources said.