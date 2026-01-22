Mumbai, January 22: The potential sale of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gained significant momentum on Thursday as Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, announced his intention to place a "strong and competitive" bid for the IPL franchise. This development comes as the current owners, United Spirits Limited (USL), look to divest the team ahead of the IPL 2026 season, marking a major turning point for one of the league's most popular and valuable franchises.

Poonawalla confirmed his interest via a post on the social media platform X, describing RCB as "one of the best teams in the IPL."

RCB Is One of the Best Teams in the IPL, Says Adar Poonawalla

Over the next few months, will be putting in a STRONG and COMPETITIVE bid for @RCBTweets, one of the best teams in the IPL. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 22, 2026

A High-Stakes Race for Ownership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

"Over the next few months, will be putting in a STRONG and COMPETITIVE bid for @RCBTweets, one of the best teams in the IPL," Poonawalla's tweet read. While he did not disclose specific financial figures or a definitive timeline, the bid is expected to be substantial. RCB is currently valued at approximately USD 105 million (according to Forbes India), though market experts anticipate the final sale price could be significantly higher given the team's massive fan base and defending champion status.

Poonawalla is not the only high-profile contender in the fray. Reports suggest that Hombale Films, the production house behind blockbusters like KGF and Kantara, is also exploring a bid for the franchise, setting the stage for a competitive bidding war between corporate and entertainment heavyweights.

Why United Spirits is Selling RCB

The move to sell follows a strategic review by United Spirits, the Indian arm of global beverage giant Diageo. USL acquired the team in 2016 following the collapse of original owner Vijay Mallya's business ventures. Praveen Someshwar, MD & CEO of USL, recently clarified that while RCB has been a "strategic asset," it remains "non-core" to their primary alcohol-beverage business. Analysts also suggest that a tragic stampede during the team’s victory celebrations last June, which resulted in 11 deaths, may have accelerated the decision to finalise a transfer of ownership.

Potential Move Away from Bengaluru

The ownership news arrives amid growing speculation that the franchise may relocate its home matches for the 2026 season. Cities such as Pune, Mumbai, and Raipur have reportedly expressed interest in hosting RCB's seven home-leg fixtures. While the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has publicly urged the team to remain at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, citing recent security and facility upgrades, the RCB management has remained cautious. In a recent statement, the franchise noted there are still "grey areas" to be addressed before making a final decision regarding their home base.

What Lies Ahead

With the IPL 2026 season scheduled to begin on March 26, the ownership transfer is expected to be fast-tracked in the coming weeks. For fans, the transition brings a mix of uncertainty and excitement as the team looks to defend its title under potentially new leadership. Whether the "Queen of Hills" retains its team at home or moves to a new city, the entry of billionaires like Poonawalla signals that RCB remains one of the most lucrative and sought-after properties in global sports.

