Bengaluru, January 22: The Hebbagodi police in Bengaluru have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stealing women’s undergarments from residential houses and publicly displaying them, police said on Tuesday. The incident came to light after residents of Vidya Nagar, within the Hebbagodi police station limits, alerted authorities that a man was stealing women’s undergarments left to dry on terraces and in courtyards. The complainant also alleged that the accused wore the stolen undergarments, took photographs of himself, and displayed them publicly.

Acting on the tip-off, personnel from a Hoysala patrol vehicle rushed to the area, verified the complaint, and took the suspect into custody. He was identified as Amal N, a native of Kerala who had moved to Bengaluru about six months ago and was staying in a rented house with a friend. Police said he is unemployed and holds a diploma qualification. Bengaluru Shocker: Boyfriend Kills BBM Student Over Her Friendship With Another Man; Accused Shaves His Head, Offers Hair to Temple to Evade Arrest.

During questioning, officers found several photographs and videos on the accused’s mobile phone allegedly showing him wearing women’s undergarments. A subsequent search of his residence led to the recovery of more undergarments believed to have been stolen from nearby houses. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang Rape by Friend and 2 Others, Says She Was Forced To Transfer Money and Robbed of Fridge, Washing Machine; 3 Arrested.

Bengaluru Man Arrested for Stealing Women’s Underwear

A disturbing incident has come to light from #Bengaluru, where police have arrested a 23-year-old man for stealing women’s undergarments and publicly humiliating them by wearing the stolen items and taking photographs. The arrest was made by #HebbagodiPolice under the… https://t.co/u9PPpUTn4H pic.twitter.com/kkEGkMSvhB — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 21, 2026

Police said the accused was initially caught by women in the locality, who made him remove the undergarments he was wearing before alerting the emergency helpline Namma 112. Based on the information received, the police took suo motu action, registered a case on Tuesday, and arrested him the same day.

“During the investigation, 20 women’s undergarments were recovered, all of which were allegedly stolen from the terraces and houses of nearby residential buildings,” a police officer said.

The Hebbagodi police have registered the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to theft, criminal trespass, and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).