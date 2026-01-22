Chennai, January 22: Gold prices in India remained close to historic highs on January 22, 2026, as global investors weighed easing trade rhetoric against continued geopolitical uncertainty. Domestic bullion markets showed limited movement after a sharp rally earlier in the week, with prices supported by strong safe-haven demand and currency pressures. Check the current gold rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

In global markets, gold continued to trade near record levels following heightened volatility linked to US trade signals and European geopolitical developments.

The recent surge in bullion prices has been driven largely by uncertainty surrounding tariff policies under US President Donald Trump particularly in relation to Europe and Greenland-linked diplomatic tensions. Although markets saw mild profit-booking after a softer tone from Washington, analysts say underlying sentiment remains bullish as geopolitical risks persist. Gold Rate Today, January 21, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Another key pillar supporting gold is the steady policy outlook from the US Federal Reserve which has kept interest rates stable. This environment continues to favor non-yielding assets like gold, while a weaker Indian rupee has further increased landed costs for domestic buyers, keeping prices elevated across major cities. Dubai Gold Rate Today, January 21, 2026: Prices Surge to Historic Highs, Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Rates.

Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities (Jan 22, 2026)

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) New Delhi INR 143,710 INR 156,760 Mumbai INR 143,560 INR 156,610 Chennai INR 144,160 INR 157,270 Hyderabad INR 143,560 INR 156,610 Bengaluru INR 143,560 INR 156,610 Ahmedabad INR 143,610 INR 156,660 Kolkata INR 143,560 INR 156,610 Srinagar INR 143,710 INR 156,760 Jodhpur INR 143,710 INR 156,760 Jaipur INR 143,710 INR 156,760 Bhopal INR 143,660 INR 156,710 Lucknow INR 143,710 INR 156,760 Noida INR 143,710 INR 156,760 Ghaziabad INR 143,710 INR 156,760 Gurugram INR 143,710 INR 156,760

Note: Prices are indicative retail rates and exclude GST, TCS, and making charges.

Globally, spot gold briefly touched record territory near USD 4,887 per ounce before stabilizing around USD 4,790, underscoring sustained investor appetite for hedging assets. Silver has also joined the rally, reflecting rising industrial demand and portfolio diversification.

Market participants expect short-term consolidation after the sharp run-up, but analysts maintain that gold prices are likely to stay elevated as long as trade policy uncertainty, geopolitical risks, and central bank buying continue to dominate the 2026 macroeconomic landscape.

