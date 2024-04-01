Bengaluru, April 1: A couple from Hyderabad who used an Uber ride for a quick trip to Bengaluru was reportedly billed Rs 1 crore. The man, Sriraj Nilesh, had used the aggregator app to book an autorickshaw for himself and his wife, Manasa, to go from Tin Factory, KR Puram, to Koramangala. They had anticipated paying over Rs 250 for the ride. However, they discovered that their bill was a whopping Rs 1 crore when they arrived at their destination and scanned the QR code to make the payment. Even the driver was shocked by such massive autorickshaw fare.

Sriraj told Times of India that when they contacted Uber after receiving the bill, the firm stated that the app was displaying an inflated cost because of a technical issue that hasn't been fixed yet. Uber Auto Ride Turns Nightmare For Noida Man as He Receives Rs 7.66 Crore Bill Instead of Rs 62 (Watch Video).

When Uber was unable to settle the issue immediately, Sriraj persuaded the driver to accept the estimated fee and gave their IDs and phone numbers as proof until Uber fixed the problem. The pair attempted to resolve the issue and called Uber for two hours, according to the report. 'Haven't Come Across City More Messed Up': Man Books Cab on Uber in Bengaluru, Gets Pickup Point Nearly 20 Kilometers Away and 50 Minutes Waiting Time.

An Uber user in Noida experienced a similar situation when he was taken aback upon receiving a bill totalling in crores following a standard journey. Deepak Tenguriya used the Uber app last week to schedule an auto journey, anticipating paying only Rs 62. But even before the driver ended the journey, Deepak received a sizable charge of Rs 7.66 crore on his app after arriving at his destination. The incident was made public on Friday after a video of X (formerly Twitter) was posted by Deepak's friend Ashish Mishra and went viral. The video shows the two talking about Deepak's whopping Uber fare.

