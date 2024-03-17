'Haven't Come Across City More Messed Up': Man Books Cab on Uber in Bengaluru, Gets Pickup Point Nearly 20 Kilometers Away and 50 Minutes Waiting Time

A man vented his frustration on X (formerly Twitter) after the Uber app in Bengaluru informed him that he would need to wait for 50 minutes and provided a pickup location nearly 20 kilometers away from the pickup point. The X user identified as Rajesh Sawhney, the founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator shared a screenshot of the auto ride request on social media, which quickly went viral. The post highlighted that a cab driver had accepted the ride, but what caught the user's attention was the considerable distance and waiting duration. The auto was situated 12.3 miles (19.7 kilometers) away, with an estimated wait time of 50 minutes. "I haven’t seen come across any city more messed up than Bangalore. Also perhaps the most corrupt city in India; from auto drivers to Uber drivers, from politicians to babus. How would things change?", he wrote in his viral post. Accident Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: Man Dies After Being Run Over by BMTC Bus, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Viral X Post:

I haven’t seen come across any city more messed up than Bangalore. Also perhaps the most corrupt city in India; from auto drivers to Uber drivers, from politicians to babus. How would things change? pic.twitter.com/86QYr9bFT6 — Rajesh Sawhney 🇮🇳 (@rajeshsawhney) March 13, 2024

