Mumbai, January 7: In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a four-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries which she sustained after she accidentally fell into a bucket filled with hot water in Bengaluru. As per a report, the incident took place at the toddler's home in Hosapalya village near Kengeri.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased child has been identified as Gulnaz. She was the only daughter of Fayaz Pasha and Dakshayani. Police officials said that Gulnaz's father Pasha, a native of Rangasamudra village in Mysuru district has been is settled in Hosapalya as a bar bender. Bengaluru Shocker: Boy Suffers Burns After Hot Water Spills on Him in Ramanagara District; Succumbs to Injures.

In his statement to the police, Pasha said that on December 30, 2022, his wife had heated heated water in a bucket using an immersion coil. The hot water was kept in the bathroom. At around 9.30 am, their child went into the bathroom and climbed on a drum in order to take a bottle, however, she slipped and fell into the bucket of hot water.

Hearing their daughter's scream, Pasha and his wife rushed to her and immediately took their daughter to a nearby private hospital. Later, she was shifted to Victoria Hospital. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 10 Student Ends Life After Being Scolded by Teacher for Copying in Class Test; Suicide Note Says 'Mom, I Am Sorry'.

Unfortunately, the child did not respond to the treatment and breathed her last around 11.50 pm on Wednesday, January 4. After the incident came to light, the Kumbalagodu police registered an unnatural death case the next day.

