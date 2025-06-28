Bengaluru, June 28: There seems to be bad news for commuters travelling on the Elevated Expressway in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Starting Tuesday, July 1, 2025, those travelling on the Bengaluru Elevated Expressway, which runs from the Central Silk Board to Electronics City and further towards Attibele near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, will have to pay a higher toll as the toll has been hiked.

According to a report in The News Minute, the revised rates will be effective until June 30, 2026. The new toll charges for the Bengaluru Elevated Expressway are based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) as of March 31, 2025. Notably, the toll has been increased for both the elevated section and the at-grade section. The elevated section of the Bengaluru Elevated Expressway covers 8.765 km to 18.750 km (Central Silk Board Junction to Electronics City). Big Relief for Commuters! Government To Slash Toll on Elevated Highways, Flyovers and Tunnels to Half; Check Details.

Revised Toll Rates for Bengaluru Elevated Expressway

In contrast, the at-grade section to Attibele spans 33.130 km. So, what are the revised toll rates of the Elevated Expressway in Bangalore? According to the revised toll structure, cars, jeeps, and vans will have to pay INR 65 for a single journey and INR 95 for multiple journeys in a day. The monthly pass is priced at INR 1,885. On the other hand, the revised toll for two-wheelers will be INR 25 per single trip.

The toll has been raised to INR 175 for a single journey and INR 5,275 for a monthly pass for heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks. On the other hand, Multi-axle vehicles (MAVs) will have to shell out INR 350 per trip and INR 10,550 for a monthly pass. It is worth noting that tolls will apply to four-wheelers and larger vehicles at the Attibele toll plaza, which is located at the 32.7 km mark. Bengaluru Robbery: Gang of 6 Attacks Businessman With Knife in Vidyaranyapura, Loots INR 2 Crore Cash; 2 Suspects Detained.

Here, cars will have to pay INR 40 per trip and INR 1,130 monthly, while the revised toll for MAVs will be INR 265 per trip and INR 7,915 for a monthly pass. That said, two-wheelers will continue to remain exempt at this toll point. The revised toll rate for the Bengaluru Elevated Expressway was announced by the Bangalore Elevated Tollway Pvt Ltd (BETPL).

The report added that this agency oversees the operation and upkeep of this section of National Highway 44 under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2025 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).