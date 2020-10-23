Mumbai, October 23: The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a Rs 10,000 crore package for rain-affected parts in the state. The special relief package was necessitated to compensate the farmers for agrarian losses, as well as provide funds to the local bodies to carry out repair and development works. Maharashtra Farmer Dies by Suicide Due to Crop Loss After Heavy Rains.

The high amount of rainfall, which are unusual in the state during mid-October, left several hectares of farmlands destroyed. Districts that faced the brunt of the unseasonal rainfall include Thane, Raigad, Solapur, Satara and parts of Marathwada where the maximum damage was reported in Osmanabad.

"Maharashtra government announces a package of Rs 10,000 crores for the rain-affected parts of the state. The amount will be disbursed before Diwali," said a statement issued by the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.

Rs 5,500 Crore From The Package to be Disbursed to Farmers

Out of the total amount sanctioned by CM Uddhav Thackeray, Rs 5,500 crores would be used to compensate the farmers who suffered losses due to the rains. The remaining amount would be utilised for repairing bridges, roads and other shared infrastructure that was left damaged.

The package announcement comes days after senior leaders of the Maharashtra-ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress visited the rain-affected districts to assess the damage. The Opposition BJP had also mounted pressure upon the state government to take measures aimed at alleviating the plight of farmers.

