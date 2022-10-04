Mumbai, October 4: The Bengaluru police recently arrested a man for allegedly peeping into a bathroom of a hotel while a woman was having bath. As per reports, the 30-year-old man, who works as a housekeeper in the hotel was held for peeping into the bathroom while the woman was having bath. The alleged incident took place September 30.

The accused has been identified as Pawalus Kheria. Police officials said that the accused is a resident of Bellandur and hails from West Bengal. The alleged incident came to light after the woman filed a police complaint against the accused. According to a report in the Times of India, the 22-year-old woman was staying at the hotel since September 28 with her parents since September 28. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Attacked, Beaten Up by Four After He Forgets Garba Steps.

An officer privy to the case said that the woman had come to the city to join a company after she got selected by an IT firm during a campus interview. After arriving in the city, the family booked a room at a hotel in Bellandur. In her complaint, the woman told the police that she was having bath when she saw someone peeping at her. The woman immediately walked out of the bathroom and alerted her parents.

The woman also told cops that she suspected the unknown person of taking a video of her while she was bathing. The family approached the hotel management which led to them to the culprit Kheria. After being arrested, the accused confessed of peeping, however, he also told cops that he did not record any video of clicked any pictures. The police verified his claim after checking his mobile phone.

