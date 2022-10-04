Mumbai, October 4: In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a man was allegedly attacked for forgetting garba steps. As per repprts, the incident took place on the wee hours of Monday when the 25-year-old man from Vastral forgot the steps while playing garba. The incident came to light after the victim filed a police complaint against four men of his neighbourhood.

According to a report in the Times of India, the victim has been identified as Rahul Barot, a resident of Shivam apartments in Vastral. In his complaint, Rahul alleged that he was beaten up by four men from his neighbourhood after he forgot the garba steps. An FIR was filed with the Ramol Police. Video: Man Dies While Playing Garba in Gujarat’s Anand; Doctors Suspect Heart Attack.

Barot claimed that a man named Mohit asked him if it was difficult for him to play garba without missing the steps. To this, Barot said that he was not a good dancer. Following this, an agitated Mihir questioned Barot's presence at the event as he could not dance. Things led to a next level when a spat broke out between the two and Mihir allegedly assaulted Barot.

Soon, Mihir was joined by three of his friends who also assaulted Barot. The complainant also said that Mihir hit him with a pipe before slashing his stomach. However, he was rescued by other residents of the society. Later, Barot approached the Ramol Police and filed a comlaint against Mihir and three others.

