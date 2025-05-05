Bengaluru, May 5: City police took a 29-year-old man into custody on Saturday afternoon after he was allegedly caught taking inappropriate photographs of a young woman near Town Hall in Bengaluru. The man, identified as Rajaneesh, was caught by the public while photographing the woman in front of the BBMP Hospital. Upon being confronted by the woman and bystanders, the police were called, and the man was apprehended. The photographs, described as obscene, were found on his mobile phone during questioning.

According to a Times of India report, Rajaneesh, a resident of Vijayanagar and originally from Mandya, was found photographing the woman without her consent as she stood near the subway outside the BBMP Hospital. When the woman noticed his actions, she immediately alerted nearby bystanders, who then confronted him. The police were promptly notified, and Hoysala officers arrived at the scene to take him into custody. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Alleges Sexual Assault in PG, Medical Reports Find No Evidence; Police Probe Mental Health Angle.

The incident took place in broad daylight, raising concerns about safety and privacy in public spaces. During his questioning, officers discovered hundreds of photographs on Rajaneesh’s phone, many of which were obscene in nature. The majority of the images were of women, including several downloaded from social media platforms, featuring women in revealing outfits. The police ensured that all inappropriate images were deleted from his device before his release. Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Unzipped Pants and Flashes Private Parts at Homemaker, Assaults Seven for Questioning Him.

Despite the serious nature of the case, the woman and witnesses did not file a formal complaint, leading to the case being registered under the Karnataka Police Act. Rajaneesh was subsequently released after paying a fine, as no formal charges were filed against him. The Times of India report also mentioned that the accused is currently pursuing chartered accountancy and preparing for competitive examinations in the city.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

