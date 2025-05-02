Bengaluru, April 2: Arjun told police he had been living in the PG for several months and had recently changed rooms due to feeling targeted by unknown individuals. He said he had locked his door before sleeping, but believed someone tampered with the lock and assaulted him during the night. He reported waking up with pain and strange marks on his hand,s but did not name any suspect.

Police registered a case under BNS sections 115, 329, and 333. However, medical examinations at both a private hospital and Victoria Hospital did not confirm any sexual assault. Doctors referred Arjun to NIMHANS for psychiatric evaluation, but police say he has repeatedly missed appointments and is not cooperating with the investigation. Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Unzipped Pants and Flashes Private Parts at Homemaker, Assaults Seven for Questioning Him.

Further complicating the case, police found that Arjun is already facing trial in an attempted murder case from earlier this year, where he allegedly stabbed a former roommate. His family in Bihar informed authorities that he has a history of mental health issues and was under treatment before moving to Bengaluru. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Murdered, Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase at Rented House; Police Arrest Husband From Pune.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, citing a rise in misleading cases, warned that false complaints will be dealt with strictly. Under BNS Sections 248(A) and 248(B), filing a false case can attract imprisonment of 5–10 years and a fine of up to INR 2 lakh.

