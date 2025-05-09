Bengaluru, May 9: In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a security guard smothered an eight-year-old boy to death and threw his body into Rayasandra Lake. The accused, Chandeswar Matur, allegedly killed the child after a series of disputes between the boy and his daughters. The boy, Ramananda, was reported missing on Wednesday evening, May 7. After a late-night search, the police recovered the body based on Matur's confession.

As per the Indian Express report, the 36-year-old Mathur was infuriated by the frequent quarrels between Ramananda and his two daughters, despite several warnings to the boy. On Wednesday evening, he lured the child to the lake area near their apartment in Rayasandra. There, in a fit of rage, he allegedly smothered him before dumping the body in the water. The boy’s disappearance triggered panic in the locality. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Murdered, Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase at Rented House; Police Arrest Husband From Pune.

Ramananda’s family, originally from Bihar, began searching for him with help from local residents after he failed to return home. Suspicion quickly fell on Matur, who had prior confrontations with neighbours and was reportedly hostile toward the boy. When confronted by police, Matur broke down and confessed to the crime. His statement led to the discovery of the body in the lake. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Alleges Sexual Assault in PG, Medical Reports Find No Evidence; Police Probe Mental Health Angle.

The police have registered a case of murder against Matur under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He remains in custody as further investigations continue into the motive and sequence of events. The incident has shocked the Rayasandra community, with residents expressing outrage and grief.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2025 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).