An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer died by suicide after jumping off a building in Chanakyapuri, Delhi. No suicide note was found, but police revealed that he had been in trouble for the past few days. The incident has raised concerns, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to his death. Authorities are speaking to colleagues and family for further insights. Mumbai: Animation Company Executive Dies by Suicide in Vile Parle Hotel After Placing 'Do Not Disturb' Sign on Door, Blames Wife and Her Aunt in Suicide Note Left on Firm's Website.

IFS Officer Suicide in Delhi

#UPDATE | IFS Officer alleged suicide | No suicide note has been found. He was troubled for the past few days: Delhi Police source — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

