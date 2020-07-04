Bengaluru, July 4: The 33-hour lockdown will come into effect in the Karnataka capital from Saturday evening. The municipal body, in a statement issued earlier today, announced that strict restrictions on public movement would come into effect from 8 pm. The shutdown will remain in force till 5 pm on Monday. Lockdown Every Sunday in Bengaluru From July 5, Night Curfew Time Changed: Karnataka CMO.

All non-essential service providers and shops would remain closed during the complete lockdown period. Only essential services, which includes grocery, milk, medicines would be allowed. The shops selling mutton and chicken are also permitted to remain open.

"Complete lockdown to be imposed from 8pm today till 5am on Monday in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, as per instructions by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in view of COVID-19," said BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar.

"Sale of essential items will be allowed during the lockdown, including meat shops. Police action will be taken against people found roaming outside unnecessarily," the civic body chief added.

The decision to impose weekly restrictions in Bengaluru was taken earlier this week, after the caseload kept on rising in the region. The city has been recording more than 500 cases for past several days, with the daily count peaking to 994 on Friday.

The cumulative tally of infections in Bengaluru stood at 7,713, including 6,297 active cases. The city has overtaken Kolkata, and stands only behind Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. Across Karnataka, the case count surged to 19,710 as per the latest update, whereas, the number of deaths was stated as 291.

