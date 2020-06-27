Bengaluru, June 27: Complete lockdown would be imposed on every Sunday, beginning from July 5, in Bengaluru, said a statement issued by Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The night curfew timing was also changed, as the restrictions would now come into effect every evening at 8 pm, instead of 9 pm at present. The ending time of night curfew remain as 5 am. COVID-19 Lockdown Extension: List of States That Have Extended Shutdown to Contain Spread of Coronavirus.

"Lockdown would be imposed every Sunday, with effect from July 5, until further orders. No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies," the CMO statement said in reference to Bengaluru.

"All Government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays, with effect from July 10," the CMO further added. The changes were announced following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with the health officials.

The existing timing of night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the morning is altered to 8 pm to 5 am with effect from 29th June: #Karnataka Chief Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

The full lockdown measures that came into effect in mid-March would not be implemented again across the state, Yediuyarappa had clarified on Friday. The Chief Minister said that the government would take targeted measures to prevent the transmission rate from increasing.

Karnataka is one of the relatively less-affected states of India, in terms of the state's population. The state has reported more than 11,000 cases, with an addition of 144 in the latest update issued by the State Health Department. In contrast, neighbouring Tamil Nadu has recorded more than 70,000 cases.

