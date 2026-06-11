Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Expect Dense Drizzle and 94% Humidity

Bengaluru residents can expect a decidedly damp and humid Thursday, June 11, 2026, as the city navigates a day characterized by dense drizzle and high moisture levels. The mercury will hover around a cool 21°C, but the oppressive humidity of 94% will make it feel warmer, reaching an estimated 23°C. Light winds at 14 km/h are expected to offer little respite from the clammy conditions.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Temperature 21°C Feels Like 23°C Conditions Dense drizzle Humidity 94% Wind Speed 14 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 21°C Dense drizzle 61% 13 km/h 02:00 20°C Moderate drizzle 53% 14 km/h 04:00 20°C Light drizzle 45% 11 km/h 06:00 20°C Partly cloudy 34% 10 km/h 08:00 23°C Overcast 22% 14 km/h 10:00 26°C Overcast 19% 17 km/h 12:00 26°C Light drizzle 38% 15 km/h 14:00 27°C Moderate drizzle 73% 11 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will begin with persistent drizzle, starting dense around midnight and gradually tapering to light by early morning. While rain chances are highest in the early hours, exceeding 60%, they will decrease as the day progresses, only to surge again in the afternoon. From 00:00, expect 21°C with dense drizzle and a 61% chance of rain. By 02:00, temperatures dip slightly to 20°C with moderate drizzle and a 53% rain probability. As dawn breaks around 06:00, the drizzle will yield to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures remaining at 20°C and a reduced rain chance of 34%. The overcast conditions will persist through the mid-morning, with temperatures climbing to 26°C by 10:00, accompanied by a 19% chance of rain and winds picking up to 17 km/h. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Clear Skies and High Temperatures up to 43°C.

The afternoon forecast sees a resurgence of moisture, with light drizzle returning around noon, pushing the rain chance up to 38% at 12:00 and 26°C. By 14:00, conditions are set to become more intense, with moderate drizzle expected, a significant 73% chance of rain, and temperatures reaching 27°C. These persistent wet conditions throughout the day suggest that outdoor activities might be hampered, and commutes could be affected by slick roads and reduced visibility, especially during the drizzly periods. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Humid Conditions With a High of 30°C and Chances of Rain.

Recent weather reports indicate that Karnataka, including Bengaluru, is under an alert for increased rainfall, with the monsoon covering the full state and expected to continue for several days. This context underscores the likelihood of the forecasted drizzle developing into more substantial showers. Given the high humidity and frequent drizzles, residents are advised to stay hydrated and carry umbrellas or raincoats when venturing out. Light, breathable clothing would be most comfortable given the muggy conditions, despite the relatively mild temperatures. Those with respiratory sensitivities should also take precautions due to the damp air and potential for atmospheric moisture.

With major sporting events like the Indian Premier League currently underway in the city, spectators and players may need to contend with these wet and humid conditions. Outdoor match schedules could face delays or interruptions due to the predicted drizzle and rain probabilities, particularly during the afternoon hours when the chances of rain are highest. Organizers and attendees alike should monitor real-time weather updates closely to adapt to any changes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).