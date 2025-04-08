Indore, April 8: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly indulging in unnatural sex with cows in two separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh. An official said that the first incident occurred in Indore, which came into light after a video of the shameful act of the arrested person surfaced on social media, which prompted cow activists and other Hindu organisations to stage a protest on Tuesday.

The official said that upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and scanned CCTV cameras installed in nearby buildings, which confirmed the incident. He said that the police conducted a search and the accused person was arrested. He identified the accused as Vijay Ahirwar, who works as a labourer in a factory in Indore. Bestiality Horror in Madhya Pradesh: Man Allegedly Has Unnatural Sex With Cow in Mandsaur, Arrested; 2nd Incident Within 24 Hours (Watch Videos).

“Accused has been booked under the ‘Pashu Krurta Adhiniyam’ (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960). He is accused of inflicting, causing, or permitting unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal, which is a criminal offense under Indian law,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotia told media persons. Another incident was reported at a village under Afzalpur police station in Mandsaur district, around 200 km from Indore. Bestiality Horror in Indore: Man Caught on Camera Having Unnatural Sex With Cows in Madhya Pradesh, Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Man Arrested for Unnatural Sex With Cows

#Cow #Rape In MP's Mandsaur, Police arrested a Brahman, Dwarkapuri Goswami (35) on the allegations for having unnatural sex with a cow. This is the second incident reported in the last 24 hrs. Over 200-KM South from Mandsaur, in Indore Police arrested Vijay Ahirwar for… pic.twitter.com/gvuUdleasI — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) April 8, 2025

An official said that a video of this incident also surfaced on social media, prompting police to take quick action. He identified the accused as Dwarka Goswami (35), a resident of Mandsaur, according to Afzalpur police station in-charge, Samarth Sinam. He said that, on Monday night, Goswami went into the cowshed of his uncle and indulged in unnatural sex with a cow. Meanwhile, a local resident noticed his shameful act and made a video, which went viral on social media. After the accused person was arrested, he was paraded by police on Tuesday.

