The Madhya Pradesh Police arrested a man for allegedly having unnatural sex with cows in Indore. The incident occurred on April 7 and was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. In the video, the accused can be seen lingering around the cows before committing the crime. The man was also caught masturbating before having unnatural sex with the cows. The police swung into action after the video went viral and arrested the accused, who was later identified as Vijay Ahirvar. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections. Ghaziabad Dog Raped: Man Arrested After Disturbing Video of Him Having Sex With Female Dog Goes Viral (Viewer Discretion Advised).

