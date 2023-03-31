Asansol, March 31: In a gut-wrenching incident, an elderly man from West Bengal was nabbed after a video of his raping his pet dog went viral. The accused, identified as 60-year-old Ratikant Sardar, was arrested on Thursday from his house in the Chouhati Payarabagan area of Sonarpur police station of South 24 Parganas.

According to a report published by India Today, a local who interacted with the media outlet said that the accused was sexually abusing the dog for the past two years. Despite being asked to release the animal or not to engage in sexual acts, he did not listen. One day, the locals spotted the accused in a drunk and naked condition as the dog howled. The neighbours then recorded the horridying act and shared it on social media. Bestiality in Bihar: Man Rapes Female Dog on Street in Patna, Heinous Act Caught on CCTV (Disturbing Video).

The incident came to light when a member of the animal lover's organization stumbled upon the video and registered a complaint at the Sonarpur police station. According to the complainant, the video was shot a year ago but the locals failed to act on it as they were unaware of animal protection acts. Bestiality in Delhi: Man Caught on Camera Raping Stray Dog in Hari Nagar, Probe On.

However, now the accused has been booked under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 11 of the Animal Cruelty Act. The accused was arrested and is set to be produced at Baruipur court on Friday. The abused dog was rescued and sent to a veterinary hospital on Thursday evening.

